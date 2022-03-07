BLYTHEVILLE — The Arts Council of Mississippi County will present “Nashville Legacy — The Music of Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins and the Nashville Sound” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Adams/Vines Recital Hall at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St. in Blytheville.
The program was part of the Arts Council’s 2019-20 series, being presented in partnership with ANC.
It was postponed in 2020 because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Tickets for this presentation will be provided to all 2019-20 patrons and sponsors as fulfillment of that programming year. Also, newly committed patrons and sponsors for 2021-22 will be provided tickets.
“Nashville Legacy” includes Cramer’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Atkin’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor.
Advance tickets are $20 and are available at Arkham Comics and Used Books, 514 W. Main St. in Blytheville. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult.
Tickets at the door will be $25.
