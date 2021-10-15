JONESBORO — The Department of English, Philosophy and World Languages, along with the A-State Writing Center at Arkansas State University will celebrate National Day on Writing on Wednesday.
Four events have been scheduled.
Beginning Monday and continuing all week, an online “Letters to Strangers” campaign will be available for students to write letters anonymously to other A-State students. Details are available at astateletters.com.
Also throughout the week, people are invited to share #whyiwrite on a Post-it at the writing center in room 133A of the Dean B. Ellis Library, 322 University Loop, then post those reasons on social media. Those posting will be eligible for a prize giveaway.
Poetry “pop-up” open mic events will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
From 11 a.m. until noon, author and journalist George Jared will speak on the west side of the Humanities and Social Sciences Building, 2401 Aggie Road.
For more details, one may contact Kerri Bennett, instructor of English and concurrent composition faculty liaison, klbennett@astate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.