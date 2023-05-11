FAYETTEVILLE — An advisory committee made up of University of Arkansas faculty, staff and stakeholders is leading a national search to find the next vice chancellor for research and innovation. With the university’s 150 Forward strategic planning process underway and research excellence identified as one of its three strategic pillars, this position is key to the University’s success.
The vice chancellor for research and innovation reports to the chancellor of the University of Arkansas and will interact closely with the other senior leaders, deans and directors of research centers, institutes and programs. Among the ways the vice chancellor will energize the research enterprise and advance the research goals of the University are:
Providing oversight, management and direction for the Division of Research and Innovation.
Creating visibility for the division and its programs with faculty and students, campus leaders and external stakeholders.
Supporting campus-wide execution of the University’s 150 Forward research excellence strategic plan.
Establishing productive relationships with faculty, staff and students, including partnering with key stakeholders outside of the University.
Providing focus and support to secure grant awards from governmental and private sources while at the same time supporting sponsored research infrastructure and personnel resources to ensure sustainability and growth.
The advisory committee will evaluate applicants for the position, offer recommendations for on-campus interviews and make hiring recommendations to Chancellor Charles Robinson. Margaret Sova McCabe, interim vice chancellor for research and innovation, will chair the 13-member committee.
Details are available at bit.ly/3O6DHIu. The search will continue until filled.
