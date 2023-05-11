FAYETTEVILLE — An advisory committee made up of University of Arkansas faculty, staff and stakeholders is leading a national search to find the next vice chancellor for research and innovation. With the university’s 150 Forward strategic planning process underway and research excellence identified as one of its three strategic pillars, this position is key to the University’s success.

The vice chancellor for research and innovation reports to the chancellor of the University of Arkansas and will interact closely with the other senior leaders, deans and directors of research centers, institutes and programs. Among the ways the vice chancellor will energize the research enterprise and advance the research goals of the University are: