JONESBORO — The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center is offering spring break activities for all ages.
Events will kick off today from 1-3 p.m. with Talkin’ Turkey, a program on the eastern wild turkey. Participants will learn turkey lingo and make their own slate turkey call to take home.
The program is geared toward ages 7 and older. All materials will be supplied. Registration is required and can be made online at register-ed.com/events/view/190479. Game-calling patches can be earned by attending.
On Monday, kayaking will be available for adults ages 18 and older at Walcott Lake in Crowley’s Ridge State Park at Walcott.
Participants will meet at 1 p.m. at the lake, they can either bring their own kayaks or rent one from the park. The event will run till 3 p.m. Registration is required because of ACA ratio guidelines. To register, go to www.register-ed.com/events/view/193342.
Tuesday will offer kids’ activities beginning with Wild Tales in the Discovery Room at 10 a.m. An educator will present a story time and an activity most appropriate for kids under 8 years old. A Watchable wildlife patch can be earned for attending. No registration is needed.
Talkin’ Turkey will again be presented from 1-3 p.m. with registration available at register-ed.com/events/view/194217
Birds will be the topic of Wednesday’s activities with Introduction to Birding set for 9 a.m. Participants will get all the tools, tips and inspiration they need to start birdwatching. They will learn some basic ID skills and put them to use on a bird-watching walk. A Watchable Wildlife patch can be earned. No registration is required.
A gourd birdhouse workshop will follow from 1-3:30 p.m. where class members will create their own backyard birdhouse from a gourd. There is no fee for this event but registration is required at www.register-ed.com/events/view/196051.
Wild Tales in the Discovery Room will again be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by Build Your Tackle Box for Beginners at 1 p.m.
Participants will learn what basic supplies and techniques are needed to go fishing and about some good family fishing areas in Northeast Arkansas. All ages are welcome. All supplies will be provided and registration is required. To register go to register-ed.com/events/view/194218.
Three events are scheduled for Friday, all beginning at 9 a.m. Ladies Basics of Pistol Safety, for women ages 18 and older, will include both the basics of pistol safety in a classroom setting and hands-on pistol marksmanship at the range. The entire program will take place at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, 3702 Moore Road and will last until 5 p.m. An hour-and-a-half lunch break will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring a lunch as cold storage can be provided.
Closed-toed shoes and high-necked shirts are highly recommended. All guns and ammo will be supplied. Registration is required and available at www. register-ed.com/events/view/192420.
Friday Fun Day for the whole family will last till 4 p.m. at the nature center and include make-and-take crafts all day in the discovery room, as well as boredom busters, games and trivia. There will be a movie playing every 30 minutes and feeding frenzy at 3:30 p.m.
A boater education class is also scheduled for the nature center. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1986, and of legal age to operate a motorboat or sailboat must have successfully completed an approved AGFC Boating Education Course and carry proof while operating a motorboat or sailboat on Arkansas waters. The class will end at 4 p.m. with an hour’s lunch break provided.
Registration for this course is available at https://www.register -ed.com/events/view/194415.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.