MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., will host the United States Navy for three days of activities, June-15-17, including the U.S. Parachute Team, the Ceremonial Guard and the Nimitz, its Virtual Reality Experience.
Outdoor activities planned include the Nimitz, the Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15-16.
The Nimitz experience includes a video briefing, wearing an Oculus Rift headset and a SubPac, a piece of wearable technology that replicates the sounds of the mission.
The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, Navy Leap Frogs, will make a jump onto the Pink Palace Mansion lawn between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on June 16 and the Navy Ceremonial Guard will perform a 7-minute drill at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
Events set for inside on the museum’s mezzanine and the lower level will include six Navy Asset Teams leading activities and interacting with visitors each day. Teams will include the Navy History and Heritage Command, USS Constitution, USS Tennessee, The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command and the Esports Team.
All outdoor activities are free to the public. Indoor programs are included with the museum admission price.
