JONESBORO — The Mid-America Transplant Foundation has awarded a $108,000 grant to the NEA Baptist Center for Good Grief.
Mid-America Transplant, which facilitates organ and tissue donation in the region, noted in the announcement that more than 90 people in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri were organ and/or tissue donors in 2021, leaving behind family members and friends who often seek out bereavement services. The Center for Good Grief served 27 of these individuals.
“We support hundreds of people each year as they mourn, and we often find that those whose loved one was a donor feel a sense of hope in spite of their grief, knowing their loved one will give someone else a second chance at life,” Sam Lynd, administrator and CEO of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital said in the announcement. “We are grateful for the support of the Mid-America Transplant Foundation so we can give families a space to express their feelings and learn to live in a world without that special person.”
The Center, located at 1717 Executive Square in Jonesboro, is a program of the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.
According to the Foundation’s website, “the Center provides free grief counseling, seminars and support for those who have lost a loved one.”
Its mission is to provide a safe environment for children, teens and adults to explore and express their feelings related to the death of a loved one and learn to thrive in a world without that special person. Participants are allowed to share their experiences with others as they move through the healing process in a therapeutic environment.
Donations like the Mid-America Transplant grant enable the center to provide services completely cost-free, making it easier for people to get the help they need following a loss. The Center offers individual counseling, support groups, camps for children and teens, and a workshop series that helps people through difficult situations, such as coping with grief during the holidays.
In 2021, the center expanded its reach by hiring a full-time tele-therapist to ensure professional counseling could be more accessible to those who live outside the Jonesboro area.
“In the midst of the heartbreaking moments of losing a loved one, families are making the heroic decision to donate their organs and tissues so they can live on in another,” Dr. Ellen Barnidge, Mid-America Transplant Foundation chairwoman and assistant professor at the Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice stated in the announcement.
“We are honoring these donors’ legacy by ensuring their families have someone to walk with them during their grief journey.”
This grant will help support administrative costs for the center, including training, marketing, supplies and salaries.
More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. To register to be an organ donor go to www. sayyesgivelife.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.