JONESBORO — NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital has earned the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for the fourth year in a row.
The award recognizes NEA Baptist’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients according to the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association’s clinical standards of care.
According to a press release, NEA Baptist is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
“We are proud to be recognized for providing high-level, quality cardiac care for our community,” Sam Lynd, administrator and CEO of NEA Baptist said. “This recognition is an honor for our hospital, and a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”
To receive the award, the hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.
“It is an honor to award the NEA Baptist cardiology team the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” Dr. Michael C. Kontos, FACC, chairman of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center said in the press release.
