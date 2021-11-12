JONESBORO — NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes NEA Baptist’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“We are so proud of our ‘A’ score and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” Sam Lynd, CEO and administrator of NEA Baptist said in a press release. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high level of quality care at our hospital.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade, from “A-F,” to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures.
The release also stated that the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.
It is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see the full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org, and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.