WALNUT RIDGE — The NEA Chorale will open its new season at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Magee Choral Suite of the Maddox Building on the campus of Williams Baptist University, 56 McClellan Drive.
The group is open to individuals from ninth-grade students and up.
No auditions are required.
Weekly rehearsals will be held each Monday throughout the fall season from 7-8:30 p.m.
Dr. Trent Broussard, returning for his second year, will conduct.
The season will culminate with a Christmas Concert scheduled for Dec. 2 in WBU’s Manley Chapel.
