LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission has awarded $4,753,478 million in Community Development Block Grant to 30 Arkansas cities and counties.
The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, part of Arkansas’ $18.86 million 2021 formula grant allocation, which is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of nonhousing public-facility and public-infrastructure projects.
These funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
An additional $2,424,095 was awarded to nine cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist in local government-level recovery, prevention and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus.
The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the State by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
General Assistance projects for Northeast Arkansas include:
Ash Flat, Sharp County, Ash Flat Street Overlay Project, $244,317;
Etowah, Mississippi County, Etowah Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, $300,000;
Evening Shade, Sharp County, Evening Shade Water Line Project, $237,508.
CDBG-CV projects in the area include:
Blytheville, Mississippi County, Blytheville Homeless Shelter Project, $275,000;
Jackson County, Jackson County Homeless Shelter Project, $156,825;
Paragould. Greene County, Paragould Homeless Shelter Project, $281,500.
To be eligible for CDBG funds through both of these programs, communities must have a population of less than 50,000 and at least 51 percent of the persons benefitting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income, or the project must meet another CDBG national objective, prevention of slum or blight, or meet an urgent need.
CDBG-CV projects must have a direct tie-back to COVID-19, and meet an unmet need toward the recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus. All Arkansas cities and counties are eligible for the grant program with the exception of 13 entitlement cities that receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.
