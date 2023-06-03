JONESBORO — The seventh annual NEA Game Fest will be held July 20-23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro. All proceeds raised by the event will benefit The Friends of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

This tabletop gaming convention offers board games, role playing games, miniature games and collectable card games along with other activities. The event will feature a large library of board games that can be played at any time as well as many scheduled events, including tournaments.