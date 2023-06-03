JONESBORO — The seventh annual NEA Game Fest will be held July 20-23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro. All proceeds raised by the event will benefit The Friends of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
This tabletop gaming convention offers board games, role playing games, miniature games and collectable card games along with other activities. The event will feature a large library of board games that can be played at any time as well as many scheduled events, including tournaments.
NEA Game Fest will feature thousands of dollars in giveaways and prizes. There will also be a silent auction with many gaming items available at the event.
Badges are available for purchase now at nea gamefest.com. Badges are $40 each if ordered online. Adult badges purchased at the door will be $50, if available. Child badges, ages 10-15, are $10, and children, 9 and under, are free. A limited number of day badges will also be available for adults.
NEA Game Fest is hosted by the NEA Gamers Guild. For more information, visit neagamefest.com, like NEA Game Fest on Facebook or join the NEA Gamers Guild Facebook group.
