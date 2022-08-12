JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Students from Clay, Cross, Greene and Jackson counties earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Sydney Wofford of Rector with highest honors in communication studies; Abigail Wilcox with honors, Andrew Hyde and Jessica Miles, all of Paragould, all in criminology; Will Scobey of Corning with high honors/honors program in economics; Derek Shollenbarger, with honors/honors program and Amanda Pillow, both of Paragould, both in English; Dean MacDonald Jr. of Paragould with highest honors/honors program in music and political science; Samuel Harris of Paragould with high honors/university honors in political science; Jennifer Brunner of Grubbs and Sanna Griffith of Newport, both in psychology; and Grace Dial of Paragould in theater.
Bachelor of General Studies
Stephanie Blackmon of Piggott and Jon Burroughs, Jamie Miller and Anna Edwards, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Music
Ryan Baldwin of Paragould with high honors.
Bachelor of Music Education
Brett Murdie with honors, and Trevor Bateman, both of Paragould, both in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science
Gavin Moore of Wynne and Connor Burroughs and Timothy Rowland, both of Paragould, all in accounting; Inez Cribbs of Wynne, Justin Kayne Wilson with honors/honors program, Caleb Gray with honors, Tryniti Garred and Daniella Hansen, all of Paragould, and Emma Jackson of Newport with honors/honors program, all in biological sciences; Holly Benson of Paragould with honors/honors program in biotechnology; Marcus Andrew, Kamryn Dearing, Braden Finch, Kylie Hymas and Blaine Tedder, all of Paragould, all in business administration; Shawnda Ethridge of Paragould in chemistry; Brandi Tinsley and Rachel Tinsley, both of Paragould, both in clinical laboratory science; Sara McDonald of Rector and Baleigh Boling and Bailey Ann Gladish, both with high honors and both of Paragould, all in communication disorders; Elizabeth Woolbright of Cherry Valley in computer and information technology; Ryne Strickland of Marmaduke with high honors and Hunter West of Paragould with honors, both in computer science; Hannah Risker of Paragould with honors in creative media production; Rachel Combs of Paragould in digital innovations; Colton Dowdy of Paragould in engineering technology; Thomas Griggs, with honors and Blaine Baskins, both of Wynne, and Payton Adcock and Braden Hatley, both of Paragould, all in finance; Natalie Lentz of Marmaduke with high honors in health studies; Zoe Sloas with high honors, Grace Bulkley with honors, Carmyn Brown, Katie Head and Kaylee Williams, all of Paragould, all in interdisciplinary studies; Hanna Slaughter of Paragould in management; Brandon Kahl of Paragould in marketing; Alicen Dixon of Marmaduke and Kaylee Collins of Paragould, both in mathematics; Alyssa Taylor of Piggott and Kaydy Powell with honors, Sarah Scorfina and Amber White, all of Paragould, all in psychology; and Mackenzie Thomason of Paragould with high honor in strategic communications.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Jared Stuckey of Hickory Ridge, Tanner Shumard of Wynne, Garrett Stovall of Paragould and Matthew Blevins of Bradford with honors, all in agricultural business; Whitney Sessums of Paragould in agricultural studies; Valerie Bowen of Piggott with honors in animal science; and Spencer of Paragould in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Bethany Niswonger with high honors and Allyson Jumper, both of Wynne, Tammy Smith of Marmaduke, Blayre Rice of Paragould with high honors, Tiffany Leonard and Amy Whitener, both of Bradford, and Chesney Dennis of Newport, all in elementary education; Anna Henson of Paragould in English; Kaylee Collins of Paragould in mathematics; Markus Pillow of Paragould with honors in mid-level education and Bree Wade of Newport in physical education.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jacob Edwards of Paragould with honors in art.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Eli Dowdy with high honors and Franklin Summers, both of Paragould, and Zane Smith of Swifton with high honors.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amber Beck and Cheyenne Dinkins, both of Rector, Whitney Taylor with honors, Harshida Kumbhani and Robert Mohr Jr., all of Wynne, Krystin Walden with high honors, Katherine McCrary with honors/honors program, Gabrielle Hudson and Breanna Johnson, both with honors, and Ashlyn Adams, all of Paragould, and Samuel Bowen of Newport.
Bachelor of Social Work
Andrew Lavespere of Paragould.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.