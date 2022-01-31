JONESBORO — The deadline to enter the 2022 NEA Sings contest sponsored by United Way of Northeast Arkansas is Feb. 7.
The virtual singing competition and fundraiser is for local bands and musicians with affiliation in the following counties of Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph and South Mississippi.
Musicians can enter online at www.uwnea.org/neasings.
To qualify for entry, at least one member of the band or the solo artist must be at least 14 years old on or before Dec. 31, 2022, and must be from, live in, go to school, or perform/have performed in Northeast Arkansas.
All submissions must be family friendly with no profanity or nudity.
Winners agree to use or schedule prize winnings within three months of the end of NEA Sings competition.
Money raised during the voting period of the contest will be used to benefit communities in Northeast Arkansas.
Votes are made with $1 donations.
