JONESBORO — United Way of Northeast Arkansas has announced the return of Northeast Arkansas’ virtual singing competition, NEA Sings.
Registration is now open to local bands and musicians who are from, live in, go to school, work, or perform in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph and South Mississippi counties.
NEA Sings will be organized in a single-elimination bracket tournament. Musicians/bands must submit registration for the tournament by 8 a.m. Feb. 7.
The bracket and first-round match-up dates will be announced soon after.
The winner of each match-up is based on the number of votes in the United Way NEA Sings fundraiser. Each $1 contributed counts as one vote.
The grand-prize winner will receive $1,000 cash, a produced musical performance video by Anthem Pictures valued at more than $2,500, a recording session at Back Beat Music including three songs, setup and a recording producer valued at $500, a photoshoot with James Bickham Visuals and will perform center stage at the next Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest.
Prizes are also secured for second place and the Redemption Round winners.
Money raised during tournament voting will support United Way of Northeast Arkansas local programs.
“Over the last nearly two years of the pandemic, musical artists have been hit with financial and emotional hardship by the inability to perform live music,” Jenny Keller, interim executive director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas said in a press release.
“NEA Sings became an opportunity for these artists to perform virtually, while also promoting United Way’s mission. Together, we grew stronger as a community and raised more than $50k to benefit people in need in Northeast Arkansas,” she added.
For eligibility requirements and to enter the tournament, musicians and bands can visit www.uwnea.org/neasings.
Commented