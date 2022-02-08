JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has recently released the names of students included on its chancellor’s list for the 2021 fall semester. The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0.
Students from Clay County included on the list, by city were:
Corning – Dorian Segura.
Piggott – Emma Graddy, Ashlee Hill, Micah Hobbs, Willow Lewis, Jacob Wellman and Macey Williams.
Rector – Tenlee Dean, Kiersten Gardner and Sydney Wofford.
Students from Cross County included by city were:
Cherry Valley – Truman Jones.
Hickory Ridge – Christina Jarrett.
Wynne – Riley Bethell, Carmen Davis, Kyra Dobson, Noah Haney, Allyson Hicks, Clayton Huffaker, Peyton Lace, Emmanuel Lyons, Lakendra Lyons, Bethany Niswonger, Daniel Overholser, Kayla Shahan and Levia Taegtmeyer.
Students from Sharp County included by city were:
Ash Flat – Alexis Himschoot and Noah Wright.
Cave City – Tyler Booth and Kaylynn Wells.
Cherokee Village – Caitlan Boyce.
Highland – Harrison Bruner.
Poughkeepsie – Brittany Kunkel and Clayton Willis.
