LITTLE ROCK — Girl Scouts-Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas recognized Christy Castaneda of Paragould, Chelsea Gambill of Brookland and Dominique Farr, Ann French, Amy Stanley and Jennifer Stephens, all of Jonesboro, for their service during the 2022 Diamonds Awards Ceremony, July 23.

Stanley received the GSUSA Honor Pin for exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience which has a measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission delivery goals.