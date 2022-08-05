LITTLE ROCK — Girl Scouts-Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas recognized Christy Castaneda of Paragould, Chelsea Gambill of Brookland and Dominique Farr, Ann French, Amy Stanley and Jennifer Stephens, all of Jonesboro, for their service during the 2022 Diamonds Awards Ceremony, July 23.
Stanley received the GSUSA Honor Pin for exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience which has a measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission delivery goals.
Stanley serves as a service unit treasurer and troop leader. She dedicates time to service unit activities, helping to plan and implement such events as Cardboard Boat Regatta, drive-thru cookie kickoff, World Thinking Day and the service unit campout.
Castaneda, Gambill and Farr received the Girl Scouts of the USA Appreciation Pin for making an impact on one or more areas of service. The Appreciation Pin is an earned adult award given to honor an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience.
Stephens received the Volunteer of Excellence Pin for outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to deliver the Girl Scout leadership experience. Besides her role as a troop leader, she serves as her service unit’s recognitions chairwoman, handling service unit communications and is involved in planning and leading service unit events. She is also involved in a program that provides a monthly meeting for Cadette, Seniors and Ambassadors to get together, work on projects and spend time getting to know each other.
French received the Diamonds Rookie of the Year Award for outstanding service from an individual who is new to Girl Scouts and has hit the ground running during their first year.
According to the announcement, French, as a first-year troop leader, has welcomed every person and personally purchased memberships, uniforms and patches for families she has never met before. Girls in her troop have gone from being reserved to outgoing and blossomed into wonderful Daisies and Brownies.
