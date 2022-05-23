JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center had 36 medalists and won 11 state championships at the SkillsUSA-Arkansas Conference and Competition in Hot Springs April 12-13.
Gold medalists included Hunter Poe in automotive parts specialist, Lily Williams in automotive refinishing, Lacie Gregg in basic health care skills, April Bandy and Zaria Harris in chapter display, Landon Hill in collision repair technology, Yasmine Talib in commercial baking, Edwin Andrade in CNC turning, Destre Washington in culinary arts, Zachary Watlington and Joshua Maxwell in mechatronics, Kalen Rock and Kerry Barrera in robotics and automation technology, and Molly Stahl for welding sculpture.
Silver medalists included Autumn New in CNC milling technology, Havanna Russell, Autumn Fields, Sara Fields and Keyarra Miles in Health Knowledge Bowl, and Earl Franklin in information technology services.
Bronze medalists included Landon Eubanks in automotive refinishing, Clayton Neal in collision repair technology, Jonathan Koster in CNC milling technology, Dillon Adams in culinary arts, Joseph Savage in electrical construction wiring, Nick Kifer in heating ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration, Hannah Daly, Phillip Vassar, Jasmine Channell and Naomi Clark in Health Knowledge Bowl, Ethan Reece in information technology services and Houston Boling, Cooper Clark, Elmer Galeas, Eric Soberanis and Michael Sinistera in Quiz Bowl.
The NEA Career and Technical Center offers free enrollment, college credit and professional certifications to any 10th-12th grade student attending the Jonesboro, Westside, Nettleton, Brookland, Bay, Buffalo Island Central, Riverside, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Valley View, Paragould, Greene County Tech or Trumann school districts.
More information is available at www.neactc.com and on Facebook @NEACTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.