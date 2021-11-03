JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is taking orders for the annual Cakesgiving fundraiser featuring Causbie Cakes from Kennett, Mo. The deadline to order is Nov. 8 or until 200 cakes are sold.
The cost is $40 per cake and the buyer can choose from strawberry, chocolate or angel food glaze. Orders are only being accepted online at www.neahs.org/events.
Pick up will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, at Mid-South Plumbing Showroom, 2630 E. Highland Drive.
