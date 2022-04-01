JONESBORO — After a two-year absence, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will again host it’s Easter Bake Sale fundraising event.
The bake sale has been a mainstay of the organization’s fundraising efforts for more than 25 years, driven by the support of volunteer and professional bakers throughout the community.
This year’s event will be held April 15 in Faith Free Will Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 1008 E. Highland Drive. It will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until all items are sold.
For those interested in donating an item to the sale, NEAHS is seeking all types of baked goods including dog and cat treats and special diet items. Donations can be brought to the sale location between 4 and 7 p.m. April 14 or any time during the event.
Items should be packaged for sale.
All proceeds from the event will be used to support the organization’s animal shelter, 6111 E. Highland Drive. For more information about NEAHS or how to adopt animals from the shelter, go online to www.neahs.org or www.facebook.com/ HumaneSocietyNEA.
