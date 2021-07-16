JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives (NEARA) will hold its annual symposium from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7, at Arkansas State University in the auditorium on the third floor of the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road. The symposium also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
This year’s topic is inspired by the understanding that the past is full of personalities – men and women, young and old who come alive from the pages of history because of a curious episode in their lives, character traits, or inspiring life stories that capture the attention of dedicated researchers.
These personalities are often ordinary people who have left a personal diary, have been captured in historical records or have engaged in deeds that left an imprint in history.
It is important to shine light on such accidental makers of history because their stories are often the most interesting and inspiring to read, especially in local history. The symposium will focus on stories from Lawrence County.
Speakers will be:
Dr. Blake Perkins, history department chair at Williams Baptist University.
Dr. Rodney Harris, assistant professor of history at Williams Baptist University.
Taylor Harbin, archival assistant at the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives.
Each presentation will be 45 minutes with 15 minutes for a question-and-answer session. Lunch will be served.
The event is free, but seating is limited. Reservations should be made by Aug. 1. Attendees can earn three professional development credits by attending.
For more information, contact Dr. Fatme Myuhtar-May, archival manager, at 870-878-6521 or fatme.myuhtar.may@arkansas.gov.
