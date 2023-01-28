NEAVAL announces winners of library show

“Alley Springs,” an oil painting by Rebecca A. Gardner, took first place in the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League in the juried show now on display at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

 Sun photo

JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League held its first juried show since the pandemic this month at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.

The first place award went to Rebecca A. Gardner for her oil painting “Alley Springs.”