NEAVAL announces winners of library show

JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League held its first juried show since the pandemic this month at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
The first place award went to Rebecca A. Gardner for her oil painting “Alley Springs.”
“African Wild Dog,” a watercolor by Myra Deacon took second, and “Lazy Day” an acrylic, also by Deacon, took third.
Honorable mentions went to Penny Jo Pausch for a watercolor, “Walking on Sunshine,” and to Deacon for an acrylic “Ocean Party.”
The exhibition will continue through Tuesday. Visitors may still vote for “Peoples’ Choice” to be awarded at the end of the show. They should only cast one vote.
