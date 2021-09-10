NEWPORT — A town hall meeting on child care sponsored by the Newport Economic Development Commission, the City of Newport, Child Care Aware and the Family Child Care Network will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the NEDC office, 201 Hazel St., in downtown Newport.
Its purpose is to address the need for quality child care in Jackson County and the impact it has on the economy of the community.
The meeting will be led by Debbie Mize with Child Care Aware and Elizabeth Scudder with the Family Child Care Network, who will share information about new statewide initiatives for child care.
Topics will include child care centers, home-based child care and business-based child care, including the funding for public/private partnerships that help establish a business-based child care option available through the American Recovery Act.
For information before the meeting, call Mize at 870-793-5233 or Scudder at 479-841-6404.
