JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. has announced that Nikesha Nesbitt has been named dean of the University College. Nesbitt has served as the interim dean since the end of the spring semester.

“Dr. Nesbitt has worked with the chancellor and me all summer on projects to reorganize programs within University College and across the campus, and she has done an outstanding job in both suggesting improvements and implementing positive change,” White said in the announcement. “The more we worked with Dr. Nesbitt, the more we realized that the right person for this position was here all along.”