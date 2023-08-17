JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. has announced that Nikesha Nesbitt has been named dean of the University College. Nesbitt has served as the interim dean since the end of the spring semester.
“Dr. Nesbitt has worked with the chancellor and me all summer on projects to reorganize programs within University College and across the campus, and she has done an outstanding job in both suggesting improvements and implementing positive change,” White said in the announcement. “The more we worked with Dr. Nesbitt, the more we realized that the right person for this position was here all along.”
“I’m truly honored that Chancellor Shields and Provost White offered me this opportunity to serve in this capacity. I’m excited and look forward to collaborating with wonderful colleagues across campus to further enhance the student experience,” Nesbitt said. “Together, we will transcend the past and work to champion student success to new levels.”
Nesbitt joined Arkansas State as a graduate assistant in June 2006 and moved into a full-time instructor position with the Department of English and Philosophy two years later. In 2009, she became a First-Year Studies instructor and then a full-time adviser in the University College. She moved up the ranks within the college, working in the then-Wilson Advising Center for four years.
Named program director for Integrative Studies in July 2014, she served as the associate director of Undergraduate Studies from January 2017 until 2020. Promoted to associate dean for University College in July 2020, she became the interim dean of UC in July 2023.
Highly involved in A-State campus organizations, Nesbitt has served on the Honors Council advisory committee since 2013, as a Faculty Senate representative since 2014, and First in the Pack mentor since July 2017. She has volunteered as a Sister-2-Sister faculty adviser and as a member of the A-State Alumni Association’s Emerging Young Alumni Selection Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.