JONESBORO — Graduates of Nettleton High School will hold an all-school reunion Saturday. Registration and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Nettleton Senior High School Cafeteria, 2616 Progress Lane. Registration is $3 per person or $5 per couple which can be paid at the door.
Although open to anyone who attended, graduated or taught at NHS; friends and family of graduates; and the public, the event will honor the classes of 1952, ’62, ’72, ’82, ’92, 2002 and ’12.
Craig Miller will interview individuals about Nettleton’s history. Attendees are encouraged to bring Nettleton memorabilia to share. Tours of the school and the Raider Museum will be conducted throughout the event.
Donations to the museum may be sent in care of Nettleton Alumni Association President W. Danny Honnoll, 216 Hillpoint Cove, Jonesboro 72401.
