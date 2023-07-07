JONESBORO — Nettleton Church of Christ, 3521 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro has announced that James Johnston has accepted the invitation to be their new minister. Johnston began working full-time on July 2.
Johnston has most recently preached at Egypt Church of Christ on third and fourth Sundays and he had been teaching the Wednesday night auditorium class at Valley View Church of Christ.
Johnston and his wife, LuAnn, moved to Jonesboro from Corning where he had been the minister of the Fourth & Vine Church of Christ for five years. The couple relocated to Corning from Texas City, Texas.
He graduated from Lubbock Christian University in Texas, with a degree in Bible. He retired from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, where he was the director of classroom support, and began preaching full-time in 2008.
He has been involved with Relay for Life, and Meals on Wheels, and served on the United Way board of family counseling service and the chamber of commerce.
Services at Nettleton Church of Christ include Sunday morning Bible class at 9:30 a.m., Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesday Bible class at 7 p.m.
Johnston may be contacted at the church office by calling 870-932-1407.
