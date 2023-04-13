JONESBORO — Nettleton High School EAST will host its seventh annual Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of NEA Baptist Clinic, 4802 E. Johnson Ave.
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds will benefit HopeCircle, the cancer support center located on the NEA Baptist Healthcare campus.
There will be public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery vehicles.
Children and adults will be able to explore the vehicles and talk to the operators to learn more about their community.
Businesses and organizations are encouraged to display a vehicle or anything on wheels, free of charge, or sponsor an activity or concession booth.
For further information, contact Sandra Taylor at sandra.taylor @nettletonschools.net, or 870-897-0020.
