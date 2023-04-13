JONESBORO — Nettleton High School EAST will host its seventh annual Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of NEA Baptist Clinic, 4802 E. Johnson Ave.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds will benefit HopeCircle, the cancer support center located on the NEA Baptist Healthcare campus.