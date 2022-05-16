LITTLE ROCK — Economics Arkansas Board Member John Wooten recently presented awards to Nettleton Junior High and Valley View Elementary students.
Student teams at each school finished first place in The Stock Market Game in their respective junior high and elementary divisions in the Northeast Arkansas region.
Both teams participated in the year-long competition, an investment simulation facilitated nationwide by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation. Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that trains educators on how to incorporate economic and personal finance concepts into the PreK-12 classroom, hosts the statewide program each year.
The competition challenges students in grades 4-12 to grow a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio over the course of each fall and spring semester or the whole school year.
The winners of each session receive cash prizes, awards, and traditionally, public recognition during an awards luncheon at the end of the school year. Economics Arkansas has not held an awards luncheon since 2019 due to COVID-19.
A complete list of winners can be found at www.economicsarkansas.org.
