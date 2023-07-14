LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Public Service Commission announced today the geographic region currently served by the 870 area code is projected to exhaust its numbering supply during the first quarter of 2025.
To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the Commission has approved 327 as a new area code for this region. All existing 870 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed, however, the addition of the new area code will require 10-digit dialing for all local calls.
A six-month permissive dialing period will begin July 21. During this period, local calls can be made with either 7 or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though they require dialing 10 digits.
Beginning Jan. 19, 2024, individuals must dial the area code plus the telephone number on all calls, including calls within the same area code. On Feb. 20, 2024, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the new 327 area code. The 501 area code region has already transitioned to 10-digit dialing.
The 870 area code covers the northern, eastern and southern portions of Arkansas. The 870 area code serves communities including, but not limited to Mountain Home, Jonesboro and Pine Bluff,. The new 327 area code will serve the same area currently served by the existing 870 area code.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, who serves as the federal designee, assigned 327 as the number for the overlay plan.
An overlay plan for the 870 area code was originally adopted in an order issued Dec. 11, 2009. However, on June 22, 2012, the Commission delayed the implementation of the overlay relief plan because of the effectiveness of telephone number conservation efforts.
For more, contact Arkansas Public Service Commission Chairman Doyle Webb at 501-682-5806, or email doyle.webb@arkansas.gov.
