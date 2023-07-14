LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Public Service Commission announced today the geographic region currently served by the 870 area code is projected to exhaust its numbering supply during the first quarter of 2025.

To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the Commission has approved 327 as a new area code for this region. All existing 870 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed, however, the addition of the new area code will require 10-digit dialing for all local calls.