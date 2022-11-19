LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has announced a new funding opportunity for Arkansas nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more.
To be considered, nonprofit applicants for the Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Grant must be an Arkansas cultural institution that acquires, conserves, researches, communicates or exhibits works of art, artifacts or works of cultural or historic significance, or related items significant to the heritage of Arkansas for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment; and use the award for major capital improvement projects for construction of a new or modified facility, permanent structural addition, change or the restoration of some aspect of a building.
Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said, “The Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Review Committee looks forward to receiving applications from nonprofit institutions that are committed to ensuring that Arkansans and visitors to our state are exposed to and benefit from the tapestry of our rich culture of art and history. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with qualifying institutions as they work toward advancing their goals.”
Through its Division of Arkansas Heritage, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has set the following goals for the program:
To further the purpose of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, including preservation and promotion of Arkansas’s natural and cultural heritage;
To increase the ability of cultural institutions to preserve, promote and educate related to these items that are significant to the heritage of Arkansas.
In evaluating the grant applications, the Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Review Committee will consider the economic impact of the project, including the impact upon the region where the cultural institution is located as well as tax revenue generated by the project, number of visitors, jobs and business creation, and the impact on existing businesses as well as overall tourism impact.
The Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Grant is funded through conservation tax funds from the Division of Arkansas Heritage. For more information about applicant requirements and evaluation criteria, go to ArkansasHeritage.com. The deadline for applications is Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.