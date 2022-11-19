LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has announced a new funding opportunity for Arkansas nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more.

To be considered, nonprofit applicants for the Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund Grant must be an Arkansas cultural institution that acquires, conserves, researches, communicates or exhibits works of art, artifacts or works of cultural or historic significance, or related items significant to the heritage of Arkansas for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment; and use the award for major capital improvement projects for construction of a new or modified facility, permanent structural addition, change or the restoration of some aspect of a building.