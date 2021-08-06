JONESBORO — Two new degree programs and five new certificate programs at Arkansas State University were approved by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board during its quarterly meeting.
One of the new degree programs is a Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics (MSND). Currently, a bachelor’s degree and 1,200 supervised practice hours are required to sit for the registered dietitian examination; the master’s degree will be required beginning Jan. 1, 2024, according to Tiffany Sterling, interim program director and assistant professor of dietetics, and is being added to meet that need.
The tMSND is an online master’s program in nutrition and dietetics designed for those who already are registered dietitians or who work in the health care field and would like to expand their nutrition knowledge, she added. The tMSND degree does not qualify an individual to sit for the registration exam.
The state board also approved a graduate certificate in financial management created by The Neil Griffin College of Business to open new career paths for those who currently work in business or technical fields to efficiently pivot towards a career in finance.
Other new programs are undergraduate certificates in Android application development; data visualization and information design; game production and development; and virtual reality content design and filmmaking.
The Android application development certificate can be completed by high school students as part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s technology initiative.
