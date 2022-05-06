New exhibits open at Delta Gateway Museum

BLYTHEVILLE — A new exhibition focused on historic farm life and work is now open at Delta Gateway Museum, 210 W. Main St., in downtown Blytheville. The exhibit is ongoing and museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Titled “Delta Work: Life on the Farm,” the exhibit is a collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program.
The Museum on Main Street program started a project called Exhibit Starter Kit designed to help small museums bring national content to their exhibits. The Smithsonian staff does the research and provides the national content, while local museum staff craft the exhibit around regional content.
The overall exhibit theme is “work” and explores a wide range of work done by people around the country.
“We had to write an application and pay a small fee to be a part of the project,” Leslie Hester, the museum director said in a press release. “Blytheville is one of only 10 communities nationwide that are participating.”
DGM’s exhibit looks mainly at the way sharecroppers lived, a system of farm work that dominated agriculture in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri in the early 20th century. The central feature of the exhibit is an actual box-style farmhouse constructed by museum staff and volunteers in the main gallery.
The project was supported by Lowe’s in Blytheville, Vanguard Charitable, DGM Association, the Arts Council of Mississippi County and the City of Blytheville.
DGM has also brought back the hands-on traveling exhibit “Sun, Earth, Universe.” The exhibit comes from the Discovery Network, a program of the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, and is sponsored locally by Mississippi County Arkansas Educational Opportunity Center Head Start.
This exhibit introduces visitors to the planet Earth, the solar system, the universe and questions NASA is trying to answer about each. It attempts to connect visitors with current NASA research through interactive exhibits and colorful imagery.
“Sun, Earth, Universe” will be available through August.
For more information about these exhibits or the museum, contact Hester at lhester43@yahoo.com, 870-824-2346, or visit www. deltagatewaymuseum.org.
