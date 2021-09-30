LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed new members to the Arkansas State Plant Board to fill positions left vacant under an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.
The General Assembly passed Act 361, which took effect July 28 and increased the number of board members from 17 to 19.
Two of the 19 are nonvoting members designated by the Vice President for Agriculture of the University of Arkansas. Eight are nominated by agricultural associations and appointed by the governor. Nine are appointed by the governor. Two members appointed by the governor whose terms expire March 17, 2022, remained on the Plant Board.
The Arkansas Senate must approve the appointments, which all expire October 1, 2023.
New members from the Northeast Arkansas area are:
Marty Eaton of Jonesboro, a seed dealer, actively and principally engaged in the business. He was nominated by the Arkansas Seed Dealers’ Association.
David Gammill of Tyronza, a practical corn, peanut, sorghum, turf, or wheat grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, peanuts, sorghum, turf, or wheat.
Lance Schmidt of Pocahontas, a seed grower, actively and principally engaged in the business, nominated by the Arkansas Seed Growers Association.
Travis Senter of Osceola, a farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.
