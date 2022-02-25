MEMPHIS — The South City Museum and Cultural Center has announced a collaboration with the Memphis Museum of Science and History as it plans the city’s newest museum.
The museum will celebrate South Memphis, an area of the city that has produced some of Memphis’ most notable civic leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, artists and athletes, and is well known for its cultural and historical contributions to the Memphis community.
“Our mission is to create a place to commemorate the past and celebrate the future, showcasing the history of one of Memphis’ oldest African American neighborhoods,” Archie Willis III, board chairman of the SCMCC said in the press release.
“We are grateful to the Museum of Science and History for their assistance in planning and curation of our new space, which is so important to the people of this great neighborhood.”
MoSH has been chosen to collaborate with the South City team in the areas of museum management, including exhibits and collections, guest services, and community engagement.
The museum is proposed for the summer of 2024, at the site of the SCMCC is Porter School, just east of Danny Thomas Blvd., which also previously housed the MLK Transition Academy.
“We are so excited to partner with Archie and the South City Museum and Cultural Center,” Kevin Thompson, executive director of MoSH commented “It’s an incredible project that will elevate not just this part of Memphis, but the entire region.”
The SCMCC’s initial focus area spans from the Mississippi River on the west side to East Parkway South on the east; from Beale Street/Vance Avenue on the north and to Mallory Avenue/Norris Road/Ball Road on the south side.
From this geographic area emerged a prodigious amount of talent and influence, from Robert Church to the Hooks Family to Booker T. Jones to former Mayor Willie Herenton.
The area is also home to important institutions and organizations such as Lemoyne-Owen College and the Church of God in Christ.
The SCMCC aims to commemorate the accomplishments of the community by chronicling the historically significant places, events and residents of the area.
