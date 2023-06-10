MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St., Memphis’ professional resident theater company, is now accepting submissions through July 31 for the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition.

A panel of local directors, actors and designers will select six plays to be part of a staged reading series. Of those six plays, two will be chosen to be fully produced as part of an upcoming season to be presented onstage and streamed nationwide.