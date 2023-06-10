MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St., Memphis’ professional resident theater company, is now accepting submissions through July 31 for the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition.
A panel of local directors, actors and designers will select six plays to be part of a staged reading series. Of those six plays, two will be chosen to be fully produced as part of an upcoming season to be presented onstage and streamed nationwide.
Along with these fully-mounted productions, the two winning works are each awarded a prize of $750. They receive world premieres in the upcoming season at Playhouse on the Square’s third performance space: TheatreWorks@the Square, 2085 Monroe Ave.
For the 2023 competition, playwrights will be allowed to submit multiple scripts for the first time ever.
Playhouse on the Square is also presenting “Jersey Boys” beginning Friday through July 16 at the 66 S. Cooper St. location.
With book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, this Broadway hit, chronicles the rise and eventual breakup of the legendary doo-wop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, call the box office at 901-726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
Regular ticket prices vary from $15-$50.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30.
A pay-what-you-can performance will be June 22.
