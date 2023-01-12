BATESVILLE — An advanced practice registered nurse, Katie Webb is accepting patients at White River Health Pediatrics, previously known as The Children’s Clinic, located at 1700 Harrison St., Suite N.
Webb will focus on treating patients from infancy to young adulthood. She will offer both appointments scheduled in advance and same-day appointments.
Webb completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University. She completed a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University.
She started her career in healthcare as a licensed practical nurse working in nursing homes and urgent care. After becoming a registered nurse, she focused on pediatric care with cardiovascular intensive care unit experience. She worked in the infant toddler unit caring for patients from newborn to three years of age.
White River Health Pediatrics is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. To make an appointment with Webb, call 870-262-2200.
