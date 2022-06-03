New scholarship honors Marked Tree resident

MARKED TREE — A new Arkansas State University-Newport scholarship will share the legacy of a Marked Tree community member.
At the 2022 Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Ritter Arnold with the Mary Ann and Sidney Arnold Family Charitable Fund made a special announcement of the creation of the Franky Frans Shining Light Scholarship to honor the legacy of Franky Frans, a Marked Tree native, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2019.
According to the press release, the goal of the scholarship is “to forever change the lives of young people in the Marked Tree community and beyond. When the $100,000 goal is reached, this scholarship will cover the full tuition of one ASUN-Marked Tree student each year.”
To help reach this goal, the Mary Ann and Sidney Arnold Family Charitable Fund will match all donations made to the fund.
“It’s clear Franky Frans made a lasting impact on the Marked Tree community,” Teriann Turner, advancement officer at ASU-Newport said.
“Franky’s commitment to this community and the well-being of every person he met will always be remembered. Through this scholarship, we get to share Franky’s legacy each year with a student that we hope will be inspired to invest in the community the same way Franky did. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the support of Ritter Arnold and the Family Charitable Fund. They continue to invest in Marked Tree, and we are thrilled to be a part of that investment.”
Frans’ wife Vicki and her two children accepted the honor on his behalf.
“We experienced a great loss when we lost Franky,” she said. “He was the light of our family. While we miss him greatly, we know his legacy lives on. He would be so proud to know his memory is being honored with a scholarship to help students attend ASUN-Marked Tree. Our family is so appreciative of ASU-Newport and the Mary Ann and Sidney Arnold Family Charitable Fund for making this possible.”
To donate to the scholarship online, go to www.astatefoundation.org/asu-newport-donation. Checks may be mailed to ASU-Newport’s Office of Advancement, 7648 Victory Blvd., Newport 72112.
