WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has announced the appointment of Luke Colley as the new vice president for advancement and business development.
Prior to joining WBU, Colley worked in the banking industry and had most recently served as the executive vice president at Partners Bank in northwest Arkansas.
Colley is an alumnus of WBU, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts i n Christian Ministries in 2002.
“I am humbled and honored to join the leadership team at Williams Baptist University,” Colley said. “Having witnessed firsthand the transformative power of education and the values-based approach that WBU upholds, I am excited to contribute to its future growth and development. I look forward to working alongside talented colleagues, alumni, and supporters to advance the mission of this exceptional institution.”
In his new role, Colley will utilize his expertise in finance, leadership and community engagement to foster strategic partnerships, cultivate philanthropic support and drive the university’s growth initiatives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Luke Colley as our vice president for advancement and business development,” WBU president Dr. Stan Norman said.
“Luke’s extensive experience in the banking industry and his commitment to community service align with the values and beliefs we hold close at Williams. His demonstrated leadership, dedication and passion for education make him an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to elevate WBU’s prominence and impact.”
