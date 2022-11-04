POCAHONTAS — New weight restrictions are now in place for the Eleven Point River Bridge on U.S. 62 between Pocahontas and Imboden.
Code 4 vehicles (3 axles) are limited to 4 tons; Code 9 vehicles (4 axles), seven tons; and Code 5 vehicles (5 axles), eight tons.
The integrity of the bridge can no longer support more than the posted weight limit. The new weight restrictions will allow for continued safe operations of the bridge until repairs can be made.
The bridge is located seven miles west of Pocahontas on U.S. 62.
Posted signs indicate the new weight changes; the weight restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
