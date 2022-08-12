Next CancerBlows concert scheduled for Memphis

Tonight Show band leader and jazz artist Doc Severinsen will be among the 20 trumpet legends performing during the CancerBlows benefit concert set for Sept. 24 at the Canon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis. The event benefits the Ryan Anthony Foundation which supports cancer research.

 Submitted photo

MEMPHIS — The Ryan Anthony Foundation will host the next CancerBlows benefit concert and after-party at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St., on Sept. 24.

The benefit will include 20 trumpet legends including Tonight Show band leader and jazz artist Doc Severinsen and Lee Loughnane, founder and member of the band Chicago, along with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra led by Robert Moody.