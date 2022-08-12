Next CancerBlows concert scheduled for Memphis

MEMPHIS — The Ryan Anthony Foundation will host the next CancerBlows benefit concert and after-party at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St., on Sept. 24.
The benefit will include 20 trumpet legends including Tonight Show band leader and jazz artist Doc Severinsen and Lee Loughnane, founder and member of the band Chicago, along with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra led by Robert Moody.
The After-Party Jam, a separately ticketed event featuring more music from the legends as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, will follow immediately after the concert in the Renasant Convention Center Riverfront Terrace Rooms overlooking the Mississippi River and Hernando de Soto Bridge. Money raised from the benefit will support cancer research and patient support programs with a focus on blood cancers.
CancerBlows was created in 2014 by trumpeter Ryan Anthony and his wife, Niki, after his diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a terminal cancer of the bone marrow. This will be the first CancerBlows concert since the coronavirus pandemic and the first one since Ryan passed away in June of 2020.
“We can’t wait to blow cancer away in Memphis on Sept. 24,” Severinsen said in the announcement.
“We love and are so appreciative of the Memphis community and how they have embraced the CancerBlows events. It feels appropriate for our comeback concert to be here since it’s my hometown, where Ryan and I met and where Ryan started his career 29 years ago with the Memphis Symphony,” Niki Anthony, president and executive director of The Ryan Anthony Foundation.
Anthony played second trumpet in the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and created the organ and trumpet duo with Memphis musician, Gary Beard.
Included in the musical line-up along with Severinsen and Loughnane will be international jazz soloist Wycliffe Gordon, Hollywood lead trumpet Wayne Bergeron, and former members of Canadian Brass Jens Lindemann, Ronnie Romm and Joe Burgstaller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.