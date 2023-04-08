MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Next Generation Concert returns to the Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave., on April 15 during the Arkansas Folk Festival in Mountain View, set for April 14-15. The concert is a fundraiser sponsored by the Committee of One Hundred to raise funds for the Music Roots Program for youth in Mountain View Public Schools. Music Roots provides free music lessons and loaned instruments for students beginning in fourth grade.
According to the announcement, the event will feature some of the Ozarks’ most accomplished young stringbands during an evening concert at the state park’s 1,000-seat indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Performing talent at Next Generation includes the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Champions Sylamore Special, the Ozark Strangers featuring Arkansas Fiddle Champion Truett Brannon, The Parker Unit led by 10-time fiddler champion and Arkansas CMA winner Mary Parker, 5 South featuring State Fiddle Champion Kailee Spickes, and Taller Than You led by National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Runner-up Ben Haguewood.
The concert also includes a special performance by the Music Roots Ensemble and guest appearances by veteran dance fiddler Roger Fountain and acclaimed folk duo Apple & Setser.
This year, the Arkansas Arts Council’s Arkansas Governor’s Arts Awards for Art Education is being presented to the Music Roots Program and program founder, Danny Thomas. The program is now in its 25th year and has served thousands, truly keeping alive the folk music of the Ozarks. The Next Generation Concert helps fund this collaboration between the schools and the Ozark Folk Center.
Tickets to the concert are $15 for adults, $6 for children, and $35 for a Family Pass, two adults and children under 18, and are available at ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com.
Ozark Folk Center Music and Craft Season Passes are honored at this event.
For visitors arriving during the day on April 14 or 15, the Ozark Folk Center will host an Open House in the Craft Village to celebrate its 50th anniversary during Folk Festival. Admission will be free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to live mountain music, craft demonstrations, flower and herb gardens, and other attractions. On the 15th, shuttles will run from the Ozark Folk Center to downtown Mountain View for visitors to enjoy the festivities happening around the court square.
