MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Next Generation Concert returns to the Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave., on April 15 during the Arkansas Folk Festival in Mountain View, set for April 14-15. The concert is a fundraiser sponsored by the Committee of One Hundred to raise funds for the Music Roots Program for youth in Mountain View Public Schools. Music Roots provides free music lessons and loaned instruments for students beginning in fourth grade.

According to the announcement, the event will feature some of the Ozarks’ most accomplished young stringbands during an evening concert at the state park’s 1,000-seat indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 7 to 10 p.m.