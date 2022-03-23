ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — According to a recent press release, “Nice-Pak, a global leader in the manufacturing and marketing of wet wipes, and sister company, PDI, the global leader in infection prevention products and service solutions,” has announced a partnership with Good360, “the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.”
The Good360 Resilient Response offers a proactive, needs-based, transparent and education-focused approach to disaster-recovery giving.
Nice-Pak and PDI have made a long-term commitment to donate wipes based on a quarterly needs assessment, which enables Good360 to be better prepared and pre-position the product with their extensive network of nonprofits.
With products already on-site at regional distribution hubs, Nice-Pak and PDI wipes will be available for quick deployment to areas of need.
The pledge marks over $5 million in the fair market value of Nice-Pak and PDI wipes donated to Good360. According to the announcement, wipes are often one of the most requested items in disaster relief and humanitarian crises for cleanup and to mitigate the hygiene insecurity experienced by survivors and refugees.
Nice-Pak and PDI are joined by more than 65 Good360 partner organizations that are committed to providing goods to people through all stages of recovery.
Good360 distributes essential goods through a network of more than 100,000 nonprofits.
