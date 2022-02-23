The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and partner researchers will offer a public webinar Monday from 1:30-3 p.m.
It will preview one of the largest and most comprehensive severe storm field campaigns to date, which is set to begin on March 1 across the southeast United States.
Storms in this region can pose a higher risk to people and property for two reasons: some storms and the tornadoes they produce can be challenging to predict in advance because they often develop and evolve quickly; and the southeast U.S. tends to be more vulnerable because of unique scientific and socioeconomic factors, which previous research has shown include the frequency of nighttime tornadoes, the amount and distribution of mobile/manufactured housing, and larger population density relative to other tornado-prone areas in the U.S.
Called PERiLS (Propagation, Evolution, and Rotation in Linear Storms), the campaign will deploy dozens of instruments to measure the atmosphere near and inside storms. Researchers will focus on quasi-linear convective systems – commonly known as squall-lines – that produce tornadoes. They will gather data in predefined areas from the Missouri Bootheel southward to the Gulf Coast and from the mid- and lower-Mississippi Valley eastward to the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The project is funded by NOAA and the National Science Foundation.
The webinar will include a virtual overview of the PERiLS research project, a virtual tour of research vehicles, and audience Q&A.
Registration for the free webinar is available at /bit.ly/3sWEsb4. A video of the webinar will be available after the event: at bit.ly/3ha6p9V.
