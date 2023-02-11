LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2023 Induction Class.
Each year, the AWHOF inducts contemporary or historical women who have been born in and achieved prominence within the state, or have been a resident of Arkansas for an extended period after achieving prominence here or elsewhere and have:
Made significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise.
Affected the social, cultural, economic or political well-being of the community, state or nation.
Elevated the status of women and positively impacted women and girls.
Helped open new frontiers for women and for society in general.
Inspired others by their example.
Nominees are not limited to a certain field or accomplishment and can include pioneers, philanthropists, educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, business leaders and political figures.
Nominations must be submitted by March 10. Criteria and nomination forms can be found at www.arwomenshalloffame.com. The 2023 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Statehouse Convention Center.
