TRIANGLE, Va. — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has announced the return of its annual award program, after a one-year hiatus, with nominations now open.
Each year the Foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service.
Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the works of others.
Awards are scheduled to be presented during the Foundation’s in-person annual awards ceremony on April 30, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va.
The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15. Entry is free.
Awards are presented in 17 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry.
A panel composed of representatives from regional and national media outlets, authors, photographers and Marines will judge the submissions.
Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize if applicable.
For more information, please visit www. marineheritage.org/awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.