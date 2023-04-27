HARRISBURG — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center’s headquarters building, 15327 Arkansas 1, will be 10:30 a.m. May 9. Lunch will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Visitors are asked to enter through the main entrance. If the main parking lot is full, an attendant will direct drivers to overflow parking areas. A map of the entrance and parking areas is available at bit.ly/3L5KqPZ.