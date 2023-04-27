HARRISBURG — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center’s headquarters building, 15327 Arkansas 1, will be 10:30 a.m. May 9. Lunch will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Visitors are asked to enter through the main entrance. If the main parking lot is full, an attendant will direct drivers to overflow parking areas. A map of the entrance and parking areas is available at bit.ly/3L5KqPZ.
The new headquarters building will serve as a rice research and education hub, featuring offices, labs, a demonstration kitchen and public meeting spaces.
The Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center is the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s newest agricultural research and extension center. It will focus on rice production practices that maximize farm income while conserving natural resources. Located west of Crowley’s Ridge on Henry Silt Loam soils found in this rice production area of the Arkansas Delta, the new center will provide rice producers on these unique soils with much-needed research-based information.
Those who require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format should contact Tim Burcham by phone at 870-586-6236 or email at tburcham@uada.edu as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
