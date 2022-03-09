JONESBORO — First Horizon has announced the addition of Bethany Noto as associate vice president, private banking and commercial relationship manager.
In this role, Noto will develop and grow relationships with commercial clients, as well as focus on helping individuals achieve their personal financial goals as a private banker.
Noto comes to First Horizon with more than six years of financial services experience. She began her career at Centennial Bank and most recently served as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch.
A graduate of Freed-Hardeman University, Noto holds her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. Noto is also a graduate of Arkansas Bankers Association Trust School.
“Bethany has a strong reputation as a financial services professional in the Jonesboro community, and I am thrilled to have her join our competitive team in Jonesboro,” Melissa McDaniel, Northeast Arkansas market president at First Horizon said in the press release.
Noto presently serves on the boards and committees of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Northeast Arkansas, Friends of NEA Baptist, Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro and St. Bernards Advocates.
Her past community experience includes Jonesboro Young Professionals Network, Leadership Jonesboro, CASA of the 2nd Judicial District, March of Dimes, Downtown Jonesboro Association, amongst others.
In addition, Noto was recognized for her accomplishments in 2017 as Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Ed Way Outstanding Young Professional and named a Northeast Arkansas 30 Under 40 honoree.
