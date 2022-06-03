JONESBORO — The School of Nursing and several departments in the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State University have announced its most outstanding graduating students.
Area students included Emily Rushing of Jonesboro who received a 4.0 Scholar Award.
In the School of Nursing, Anna Hargrove and Lauren Hamilton, both of Jonesboro, and Morgan Carter of Marmaduke were recipients of Outstanding Clinical Student Awards.
Award winners in the Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences bachelor’s degree program were Darby Osment-Wray of Jonesboro, clinical student of the year, and in the AAS program, Aaliyah Thomas of Jonesboro was program academic scholar.
Hana Morrison of Jonesboro was recognized as program academic scholar in the Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.
In the Dietetics Program, Madison Simon of Jonesboro was recognized as program academic scholar in the bachelor of science in dietetics program.
