JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is now accepting applications for its annual summer program, Project H.E.A.R.T., scheduled for June 13-16 on the A-State campus.
Project H.E.A.R.T. (Health Education, Advocacy, Reflection, and Training) serves to further NYITCOM at A-State’s mission to develop students for service in Arkansas and the Delta region. There is no cost to the student to attend.
“The program is a one-of-a-kind experience that can open doors to enlighten students about future career opportunities in health care and to the overall well-being of their community,” Brent Owens, NYITCOM director of pipeline programs and Project H.E.A.R.T. director said in a press release.
“We are really excited to have the students back on campus this summer after holding the event virtually the last two years.”
Project H.E.A.R.T. gives students a chance to learn about health care and higher education while participating in educational activities. Campers tour NYITCOM facilities and learn about a day in the life of a medical student. Their experience includes an opportunity to dissect a bovine heart in the anatomy lab.
Students receive tours of Northeast Arkansas’ two biggest hospitals, NEA Baptist Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center, where they learn about the many different medical professionals that play a role in delivering health care.
They also hear from Arkansas State University faculty who give them an overview of how to prepare for college and some of the career paths available to them.
Evening activities include a movie night and recreation time at the Red WOLF Center. NYITCOM medical students serve as counselors for Project H.E.A.R.T.
Students applying for Project H.E.A.R.T. must be entering the 11th or 12th grade in August.
Applications are available online and must be submitted no later than April 22. Interested participants must submit a personal statement with their application.
For more information, email Ginger Johnson at ginger.johnson@nyit.edu.
