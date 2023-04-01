NYITCOM at A-State accepting applications for Project H.E.A.R.T.

NYITCOM at A-State Student Doctor Kristin Smith (left) instructs students as they dissect a bovine heart as part of a NYITCOM at A-State Project H.E.A.R.T. summer camp.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is now accepting applications for Project H.E.A.R.T., the college’s mini-medical school program for high school students which will be held in June.

Thanks to a generous gift from an anonymous donor, the program will be offered on both the Arkansas State University and Henderson State University campuses this summer.