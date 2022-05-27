JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University celebrated 108 new physicians Wednesday at its Commencement and Hooding Ceremony, which was held at the A-State Fowler Center.
The NYITCOM at A-State Class of 2022 arrived in Jonesboro in 2018 as the third class on the medical school’s Arkansas campus, and the group experienced medical school during a time like no other. Much of the group’s final two years of their undergraduate medical education came during a pandemic, one that impacted healthcare like no other event in recent history.
Joseph Giaimo, D.O., president of the American Osteopathic Association, served as one of the featured speakers Wednesday and spoke of how that changing world provides unique opportunities for physicians.
“You are entering our profession at a time where our world faces a lot of challenges,” Giaimo said. “But I have good news for you. Because of your hard work, because of how you are trained, you are perfectly positioned for the challenges that lie ahead.”
Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., the founding dean of NYITCOM at A-State and a pioneer in osteopathic medicine, also spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony. She reminded the graduates of the significance and duty that comes with their new title of doctor.
“Becoming a physician is not just a career choice,” Ross-Lee said. “It is a high calling with awesome responsibilities. It’s something more. From this day forward, it is an immutable part of who you are and who you will always be. It will be how you think of yourself and how others think of you, because being a physician not only describes what you do but who you will have become.”
As part of Wednesday’s ceremony, NYITCOM at A-State awarded a posthumous degree to Chloe Vaught, a member of the Class of 2022 who died during her third year of medical school. Vaught’s parents were presented with a framed diploma signifying her accomplishment.
In addition to the 108 students who received their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree Wednesday, NYITCOM honored 13 students who completed the college’s Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree, a program that was created in 2020.
Members of the Class of 2022 will begin their medical residencies in July as they embark on the next phase of their medical education.
